Triangle at ‘full employment,’ economist says

The Triangle’s jobless rate remained flat at 4.4 percent in March and remains stable at a level that economists call “full employment,” which essentially means it’s as good it’s likely to get for now.
The region comprising Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and surrounding towns had dipped as low as 4.1 percent in May and was at 4.7 percent 12 months ago. The Triangle features one of North Carolina’s strongest economies and remains well below the statewide average of 4.9 percent in March.
The county and local jobless data was issued Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Commerce and was seasonally adjusted by Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte. The data is revised annually, and as a result of the latest revision, February’s jobless rate changed from 4.5 percent, as reported last month, to 4.4 percent, making the March figures unchanged month-over-month.
“I call this is a pretty good report,” said Wells Fargo senior economist Mark Vitner by email. “There are still plenty of people who are not fully employed, however, many of which are working in contract positions or doing part-time work. The good news is that more of these workers are finding permanent, full-time positions.”
The region’s jobless rate is essentially stuck in limbo because the number of jobs and total job seekers has reached an equilibrium. In the past year, the Triangle added 26,900 jobs as the labor force grew by 25,800 people. The labor force comprises people who are employed and those looking for work, and the size of the labor force determines the jobless rate.
“Businesses are having a tough time finding the workers that they need,” Vitner said. “This is apparent for highly skilled jobs in the tech sector and lower skilled workers in retailing and the hospitality sector.”
The term “full employment” means that qualified people who want jobs generally have jobs, Vitner said. Those who are unemployed in that scenario are either between jobs, recent arrivals to the area, or people who lack the skills or experience required for the jobs that are available. The term does not mean that all workers are necessarily well-matched with their jobs in terms of pay and benefits; for example, part-time workers and contractors are counted as employed even if they would prefer full-time jobs with health insurance and paid vacations.
The Triangle added 3,500 jobs in March, 5,800 jobs in the first three months of 2016, and 28,300 jobs in the past 12 months. Vitner said he expects the Triangle to add 29,000 jobs in 2017.
“The strength reflects continued growth in the region’s technology sector,” Vitner said, “as well as continued strong population growth into the area, which is driving construction, retail trade and personal services.”
Job growth was not equally distributed throughout the Triangle in March. In the Raleigh area, the biggest gains were in the trade, transportation and utilities category. That happened to be the category that lost the most jobs in the Durham and Chapel Hill area, where the biggest gains were in education and health services.
