Triangle Capital’s new chairman says company is poised to expand

Raleigh investment company Triangle Capital has a new chairman and has positioned itself to significantly expand its investment activity.
Ashton Poole,who has been CEO since February 2016, has taken on the additional role of chairman of the board of directors. Poole, 50 succeeded Garland S. Tucker III as chairman – just as he succeded Tucker as CEO last year.
Tucker, 69, the co-founder of Triangle Capital, remains on the company’s board of directors.
Triangle Capital’s lead director, Simon B. Rich Jr., said in a statement issued by the company that Poole’s promotion was “a testament to the board’s confidence in Ashton’s leadership of the company and his ability to bring strategic focus as Triangle’s footprint continues to expand.”
Triangle also announced Wednesday that it had amended its current senior secured credit facility to increase its borrowing capabilities. Poole told analysts during a conference call that the company now has access to more than $500 million in capital, which is “equal to almost 50 percent of the current value of our investment portfolio.”
Poole said the company has been “expanding our balance sheet in preparation for a meaningful expansion of TCAP’s operational footprint over the next two to three years.”
Triangle Capital makes loans to privately held business with positive cash flow and revenue ranging from $20 million to $200 million. It also takes a minority ownership stake in its portfolio companies.
Triangle Capital announced after the markets closed Wednesday that in the first quarter it generated net investment income of $17.8 million, or 42 cents per share, versus $17.1 million a year ago. Its latest results were 3 cents per share lower than the guidance the company issued in February.
Chief Financial Officer StevenLilly said that 2 cents of that shortfall stemmed from dilution arising from the company’s secondary stock offering in March that generated net proceeds of $132 million. In that offering the company sold an additional 7 million shares of common stock, reducing earnings on a per-share basis.
David Ranii: 919-829-4877, @dranii
