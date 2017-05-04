Business

Durham ad agency McKinney hired by DuPont’s Corian brand

By David Ranii

May 04, 2017 5:17 PM

Durham advertising agency has snared a new name-brand client: Corian.

The Triangle’s largest advertising agency announced Thursday that it has been named global agency of record for Corian, the non-porous, stain-resistant, solid surface material from chemical giant DuPont that is used for countertops, sinks and other applications. Financial details weren’t disclosed.

McKinney will handle advertising, media buying, strategy, social media and public relations services for Corian.

McKinney CEO Brad Brinegar said in a prepared statment that the agency is “thrilled to help transform the brand for homeowners, architects and designers all over the world.”

McKinney, which has 150 employees in Durham and New York City, has a client roster that includes Samsung, ESPN, GNC, Sherwin-Williams, CarMax, Crocs, Norwegian Air, TuneIn, Sennheiser, Dognition and Urban Ministries of Durham.

David Ranii: 919-829-4877, @dranii

