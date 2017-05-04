ChannelAdvisor revenues rise 8 percent

E-commerce technology company ChannelAdvisor posted an 8 percent hike in first-quarter revenue and recorded what CEO David Spitz called its first “meaningful” quarter-to-quarter increase in customers in six quarters.
The number of customers rose by 29 during the quarter for a total of 2,904 and included companies such as Cole Haan, The Gap, Ocean Spray Cranberries and Shure. In the past six quarters ChannelAdvisor reported losing customers every quarter except for one quarter where it added just two customers.
“Although one quarter does not a trend make, and we could still see some variability in this metric going forward, we believe this indicates we are nearing the end of our transition up-market,” CEO David Spitz said during a conference call. In 2015 ChannelAdvisor overhauled its pricing and payment policies and realigned its sales and marketing efforts to focus on larger customers while at the same deliberately shedding smaller, unprofitable customers.
The payoff: Average revenue per customer rose 12 percent to $40,051 for the 12 months that ended March 31.
ChannelAdvisor’s cloud-based software enables retailers to integrate and manage online sales across a multitude of channels.
The Morrisville-based company’s first-quarter revenue totaled $28.3 million, up from $26.3 million a year ago. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had been estimating $27.5 million.
The company’s net loss totaled $8.1 million, or 31 cents per share, versus a net loss of $4.6 million a year ago. The loss included a one-time charge of $2.5 million related to potential sales taxes in several states where the company’s tax liability is ambiguous, said Chief Financial Officer Mark Cook.
Last week ChannelAdvisor also announced a strategic partnership with eBay.
“Although we’ve worked with eBay for 16 years, this is the first time in our long history together that we have formalized a strategic partnership to help drive mutual growth,” Spitz said. “EBay remains a formidable force in e-commerce with 167 million individual users, and we are excited to be working with them more closely.”
