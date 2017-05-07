Business

May 07, 2017 8:30 PM

‘Gerrymandering is vandalism’ mural goes up on Raleigh brewery

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Gerrymandering is vandalism – or that’s what a new mural on a Raleigh brewery says, at least.

The mural shows a donkey and an elephant – symbols of the United States’ largest political parties – painting over a map of North Carolina in red and blue. It reads “Gerrymandering is vandalism” in bright white letters.

Tweets from David Meeker on Sunday showed the beginnings of the mural on the back of Trophy Brewing Co. at 827 W. Morgan St. late last month and followed its progress until it was completed on Sunday. Meeker, a real estate developer, is part owner of Trophy and several other local businesses and is the son of former Raleigh mayor Charles Meeker.

The mural was being completed by Oak City Mural Co., Meeker said.

Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car

Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car 3:16

Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car
Celebrating Independent Bookstore Day in NC 1:03

Celebrating Independent Bookstore Day in NC
RTP startup founded by military vet automates gun cleaning 1:43

RTP startup founded by military vet automates gun cleaning

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos