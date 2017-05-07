‘Gerrymandering is vandalism’ mural goes up on Raleigh brewery

Gerrymandering is vandalism – or that’s what a new mural on a Raleigh brewery says, at least.
The mural shows a donkey and an elephant – symbols of the United States’ largest political parties – painting over a map of North Carolina in red and blue. It reads “Gerrymandering is vandalism” in bright white letters.
Our anti gerrymandering mural on the back of @Trophybrewing on Morgan is done. Nice work @oakcitymuralco! pic.twitter.com/ZUGpz75R9N— David Meeker (@DavidMeeker) May 7, 2017
Tweets from David Meeker on Sunday showed the beginnings of the mural on the back of Trophy Brewing Co. at 827 W. Morgan St. late last month and followed its progress until it was completed on Sunday. Meeker, a real estate developer, is part owner of Trophy and several other local businesses and is the son of former Raleigh mayor Charles Meeker.
Down to the short rows. pic.twitter.com/rm7rLW8yI4— David Meeker (@DavidMeeker) May 7, 2017
The mural was being completed by Oak City Mural Co., Meeker said.
The outline is up on our anti-gerrymandering mural. @oakcitymuralco worked the midnight shift to make it happen. Color coming soon. pic.twitter.com/WotYvbz0sc— David Meeker (@DavidMeeker) May 1, 2017
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments