Rochester Harbor dredging wrapping up

A multimillion-dollar project to dredge Rochester Harbor is wrapping up.
Congresswoman Louise Slaughter says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will finish the navigational dredging this week. Crews this season have removed more than 180,000 cubic yards (137,619 cubic meters) from the Port of Rochester and 5,000 cubic yards (3,822 cubic meters) from nearby Irondequoit (uh-RAHN'-duh-kwoyt) Bay. Workers also dredged last summer.
Slaughter says she has secured more than $5 million since 2013 for the dredging project.
The Rochester port ships and receives an average of 95,000 tons (86,182 metric tons) of material each year, much of it cement from Ontario, Canada.
