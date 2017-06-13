Business

June 13, 2017 10:18 PM

Trump hints at major jobs announcement for Wisconsin

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

President Donald Trump says that a "major, major incredible manufacturer" may be headed to Wisconsin.

Trump said Tuesday during a visit to the state that "Just backstage, we were negotiating with a major, major incredible manufacturer of phones and computers and televisions and I think they're going to give the governor a very happy surprise very soon."

Walker flew to Japan for the weekend of June 2 but he and economic development leaders wouldn't say why. That same weekend, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder flew to Asia in an attempt to lure Taiwan-based Foxconn to his state. It is considering spending $4 billion on a U.S. factory and hiring 5,000 workers to make display panels.

Foxconn assembles smartphones and other devices for Apple, Sony, Blackberry and other brands — mostly in China.

