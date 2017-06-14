Tobacco farm workers trained in safety

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:12 Sprouts Farmers Market grocery opens into Raleigh Pause 1:11 The moment Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg got his acceptance letter to Harvard 0:16 Cook Like No One’s Watching – 2017 IKEA Catalog 0:58 IKEA is coming to Cary 1:24 McNeill Pointe development planned for Wake Forest Road area 2:54 Credit Suisse to add 1,200 workers in the Triangle after repeal of HB2 3:16 Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car 1:03 Celebrating Independent Bookstore Day in NC 1:43 RTP startup founded by military vet automates gun cleaning 0:50 Lenovo promotes technology and art in Wake schools Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Hundreds of Johnston County seasonal workers are trained in CPR and first aid Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Smithfield, NC. Drew Jackson jdjackson@newsobserver.com

Hundreds of Johnston County seasonal workers are trained in CPR and first aid Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Smithfield, NC. Drew Jackson jdjackson@newsobserver.com