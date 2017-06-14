Business

June 14, 2017 9:01 PM

Arkansas farmers sue over crop damage blamed on herbicide

The Associated Press
JONESBORO, Ark.

A group of Arkansas farmers have filed a class-action lawsuit against the makers of the herbicide dicamba that they blame for damaging their crops.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Jonesboro, Arkansas, against Monsanto Co. and BASF Corp. In a statement, plaintiffs' attorney Phillip Duncan says his clients seek unspecified damages for damage to crops, fruits and trees that weren't dicamba-resistant.

He also said dicamba also damaged crops in other states throughout the 2016 growing season, including in Alabama, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

A Monsanto spokeswoman said the company hadn't seen the lawsuit and deferred comment. A message to BASF was not returned.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Purr Cup Cafe wants help to become Raleigh’s first cat cafe

Purr Cup Cafe wants help to become Raleigh’s first cat cafe 0:40

Purr Cup Cafe wants help to become Raleigh’s first cat cafe
Sprouts Farmers Market grocery opens into Raleigh 0:12

Sprouts Farmers Market grocery opens into Raleigh

The moment Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg got his acceptance letter to Harvard 1:11

The moment Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg got his acceptance letter to Harvard

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos