Budget plan heading for vote; scaled-back tuition plan added

A scaled-back version of Gov. Gina Raimondo's plan to provide free college tuition to Rhode Island students has survived intense budget negotiations with legislative leaders, but it's far from the more expansive version the Democrat originally proposed.
A roughly $9 billion spending plan for the upcoming budget year was scheduled to be introduced for a vote late Thursday night in the House Finance Committee.
Details of what's included in the budget haven't been released but Raimondo spokesman Mike Raia said the tuition plan was included.
The scaled-back plan would cover two years of free tuition for in-state community college students. He said it would cost about $3 million in its first year and rise to $6 million in subsequent years.
Raimondo's original plan also would have provided free tuition for students in the second and fourth years at the University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College. That plan was dropped in a compromise with legislative leaders.
The final budget proposal was expected to include House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello's top priority: phasing out Rhode Island's hated car taxes. Still unclear was how lawmakers planned to pay for the tax cuts, which would involve finding money to reimburse cities and towns for the lost revenue from vehicle owners.
Mattiello spent several days negotiating with the governor and state Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, all Democrats, over their competing priorities and how to balance a higher-than-expected budget shortfall for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Mattiello told reporters Thursday night that the budget plan was settled and "there's no further negotiations at this point." It was headed to the finance committee, which was scheduled to debate the proposal later in the evening and vote on whether to move it to the full House of Representatives next week.
Mattiello had been critical of Raimondo's more expansive free tuition idea when she included it in her budget proposal earlier this year.
Raimondo said this week she would "try again next year" if it didn't make it through.
"I do think it's one of the most important things that we can do for the people of Rhode Island to provide opportunity," she said Monday. "It is clear that as the economy changes and as we try to reinvent our economy, the states that most quickly figure out a way to equip people with job training and education will be the best economies."
Still unclear is if cuts will be made to the Raimondo administration's programs to attract businesses to the state with tax credits and other incentives. Her top economic development official, Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, declined comment after leaving Mattiello's office Thursday night.
Raimondo had sought other savings by proposing to cut millions of dollars in Medicaid services for low-income patients, but Democratic legislators resisted those cuts, saying it would hurt hospitals and nursing homes. Democratic legislators also wanted to restore a program that gives free rides to low-income bus riders who are elderly or disabled.
