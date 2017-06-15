Kayak guide dies in Yellowstone Lake during rescue attempt

This June 25, 2015, photo provided by the Yellowstone National Park Service, shows Black Pool at the West Thumb area of Yellowstone Lake in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyo. A 23-year-old kayak guide, Timothy Hayden Ryan Conant of Salt Lake City, died while trying to rescue a client who capsized in the West Thumb Basin area of Yellowstone Lake Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Yellowstone National Park Service via AP Diane Renkin