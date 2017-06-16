EXCHANGE: 8th-grader gathering band instruments for needy

Crystal Lake residents with unused band equipment can donate their instruments to benefit Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47 students interested in music.
Kate Lanza, an eighth-grader at Hannah Beardsley Middle School, plays the clarinet and has been in band since fifth grade. After talking with her former band teacher, Keith Hulen, she realized not every student could afford to play an instrument. The 14-year-old then decided to create a fundraiser to help get the necessary tools to others in the district.
"That's my goal, is to get one instrument to every kid, because I am having a fabulous experience in band, and if I can help one more kid get that too, then that's my goal," Kate said.
The band instrument drive started May 29 and will go through June 30.
Items needed include woodwind instruments, brass instruments and percussion kits. The drive also is requesting foldable music stands and "Standard of Excellence, Book 1" for the suggested instruments.
Scott Sampson, District 47 music coordinator and Hannah Beardsley band director, has helped support the collection drive.
"I'm glad that we had a student step forward and force us to move forward on this thing more," Sampson said. "It's a great idea, and I really hope that it allows a number of students to get into music."
Kate has been a Girl Scout for nine years, and the fundraiser is part of her Girl Scouts Silver Award project. The Silver Award is a high honor given to a Girl Scout Cadette who helps give back to their community.
"We wanted to show that Girl Scouts is more than just selling cookies," said Beth Lanza, Kate's mother. "She's learned over nine years the skills to be able to even have the confidence to come up with a project like this."
Piano Trends Music Co. in Crystal Lake is participating in the drive. People can drop off their donations at the local music store, 35 Berkshire Drive, Crystal Lake, during normal business hours.
Source: The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald, http://bit.ly/2r8Xf4g
Information from: The Northwest Herald, http://www.nwherald.com
This is an AP-Illinois Exchange story offered by The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald.
