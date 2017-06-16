Florida store manager fires gun as cellphone burglar flees

A Florida county sheriff's office is seeking a suspect involved with a cellphone store robbery.
Orlando Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2t9wsUi ) the Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man who allegedly fled the robbery Thursday evening. Sheriff's office spokesman Jeff Williamson says it happened in west Orlando.
A police statement says a manager told officers the man shattered a display case glass before running away with removed cellphones. The report says they got into an altercation after the manager chased him outside.
Police say the manager fired a handgun and Williamson says the suspect limped with an apparent wound as he escaped.
Police say, shortly after, the county received a call about a gunshot victim at apartments nearby. Williamson says deputies aided the victim until paramedics arrived.
Detectives are investigating.
Comments