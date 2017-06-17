The Latest: Japan coast guard leads search for Navy sailors

In this photo released by Japan's Defense Ministry, an injured USS Fitzgerald personnel is carried by U.S. military personnel, left, and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force members upon arriving to the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, after the U.S. destroyer collided with the Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal in the waters off the Izu Peninsula Saturday, June 17, 2017. Seven Navy sailors were missing and at least two, including the captain, were injured after the collision off the coast of Japan before dawn Saturday, the U.S. Navy and Japanese coast guard reported. Japan's Defense Ministry via AP)