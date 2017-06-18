Military hero McRaven having trouble as Texas chancellor

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2014, file photo, U.S. Navy Adm. William McRaven, the next chancellor of the University of Texas System, addresses the Texas Board of Regents, in Austin, Texas. McRaven is running into political problems in his role as chancellor of the University of Texas System. The retired Navy admiral who planned the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden faces an uncertain future as chancellor, as his three-year contract expires at the end of 2017. After multiple clashes with lawmakers and a new makeup of the Board of Regents he works for, it’s an open question as to whether he’ll be back. Eric Gay, File AP Photo