Business

June 19, 2017 4:50 AM

EU approves French, German aid for Airbus helicopter

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

The European Union has approved 377 million euros ($420 million) in state aid from France and Germany for the development of a new Airbus helicopter.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Monday that the subsidies will boost private investment in the project and "help bring a new generation of innovative heavy helicopters to the market" without distorting competition in the 28-nation bloc.

Vestager said the X6 helicopter project exceeds the self-financing capacity of Airbus, allowing for state aid to go ahead.

Airbus is a multinational aerospace company in which several European states, including France, Germany and Spain, own a stake.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Purr Cup Cafe wants help to become Raleigh’s first cat cafe

Purr Cup Cafe wants help to become Raleigh’s first cat cafe 0:40

Purr Cup Cafe wants help to become Raleigh’s first cat cafe
Sprouts Farmers Market grocery opens into Raleigh 0:12

Sprouts Farmers Market grocery opens into Raleigh

The moment Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg got his acceptance letter to Harvard 1:11

The moment Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg got his acceptance letter to Harvard

View More Video