June 19, 2017 7:56 AM

Downed power line ignites gas leak; 40 homes affected

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

Residents of about 40 homes near Pittsburgh have been forced to stay inside after a downed power line ignited a leaking natural gas line, prompting an explosion and fire.

A tree downed by lightning is being blamed for knocking down the wire early Monday, just after midnight. Sparks from the downed line then ignited a Peoples Gas line that was leaking.

The gas company shut off the line in O'Hara Township before dawn, but remaining gas in the line continued to burn.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials have been on scene to determine whether Berryhill Road will collapse as a result. And utility crews and other safety officials have warned homeowners on that road and nearby Saxonburg Boulevard to stay in place until the problem is solved.

