Whole Foods CEO calls deal with Amazon 'whirlwind courtship'

FILE - In this Thursday, April 27, 2017, file photo, people walk past an Amazon Go store, currently open only to Amazon employees, in Seattle. Amazon Go shops are convenience stores that don't use cashiers or checkout lines, but use a tracking system that of sensors, algorithms, and cameras to determine what a customer has bought. Amazon says the company has no plans to use such sensors to automate the cashier jobs at Whole Foods, which Amazon is acquiring. Still, it’s the kind of technology that could help cut costs down the road, and that others may look to as well. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo