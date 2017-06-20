Experts: Takata bankruptcy means air bag victims get less

FILE - This July 6, 2016, file photo, shows the logo of Takata Corp. at an auto supply shop in Tokyo. A bankruptcy filing by Japanese air bag maker Takata will leave little money for dozens of people who sued the company over deaths and injuries caused by dangerous exploding air bag inflators, according to legal experts. Takata Corp. and its U.S. operations are likely to seek bankruptcy protection by the end of June 2017 in a deal that would sell its assets to competitor Key Safety Systems Inc., a person briefed on negotiations says. The person didn’t want to be identified because talks are ongoing. Shizuo Kambayashi, File AP Photo