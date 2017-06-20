Baker says lawmakers should consider 2017 sales tax holiday

Business

Gov. Charlie Baker says reviving the popular summer sales tax holiday in Massachusetts is an idea "worth consideration."

The Legislature's Committee on Revenue on Tuesday is scheduled to hear testimony on several bills that call for suspending the state's 6.25 percent sales tax for one weekend in August.

While not taking a firm position on the legislation, the Republican governor noted Monday it was "very tough" to be in retail these days.

It was a reference to the surge in online shopping that has contributed to stores closing or trimming staff.

Before last year, sales tax holidays were held nearly every summer since 2004. Lawmakers blamed the state's tenuous fiscal situation and the potential loss of $26 million in sales tax revenue for their decision to forgo a 2016 holiday.

