Business

June 20, 2017 12:18 AM

Ohio airport gets radar equipment to help drone research

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

A southwest Ohio airport has received mobile radar equipment to help with research on drones.

The Springfield News-Sun (http://bit.ly/2rKvS2i ) reports the equipment at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport came through state and federal grants.

An official with the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton says the equipment will be used to test beyond line of sight operation of the unmanned aircraft.

Currently drones can only be flown in the line of sight of the pilots. Researchers will test flying them farther and using radar and other technology to avoid crashes.

Art Hubbell, director of operations at the Air Force laboratory, says the Federal Aviation Administration requires that the aircraft be able to avoid airborne collisions with other air traffic.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony

Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony 1:09

Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony
Sir Walter under contract to be sold 1:35

Sir Walter under contract to be sold
Purr Cup Cafe wants help to become Raleigh’s first cat cafe 0:40

Purr Cup Cafe wants help to become Raleigh’s first cat cafe

View More Video