Business

June 20, 2017 9:29 AM

GE Transportation signs $575M deal with Egyptian railway

The Associated Press
ERIE, Pa.

GE Transportation says it has signed a $575 million deal with Egypt's national railway system to provide 100 locomotives.

The Erie Times-News reports (http://bit.ly/2sKXEv4 ) union leaders are hopeful the deal will be good news for current workers and those recently laid off in Erie, Pennsylvania, where most of the company's international locomotives are built.

The head of the union representing GE's Erie employees says foreign contracts sometimes require some work to be done in the destination country, but it's not clear if that's the case with the Egypt deal. Union President Scott Slawson says the financing is being done through a Canadian bank, which could signal that most of the work will be in the U.S.

Details of the agreement have yet to be finalized.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony

Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony 1:09

Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony
Sir Walter under contract to be sold 1:35

Sir Walter under contract to be sold
Purr Cup Cafe wants help to become Raleigh’s first cat cafe 0:40

Purr Cup Cafe wants help to become Raleigh’s first cat cafe

View More Video