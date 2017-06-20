EPA wants to offer 1,200 buyouts, according to a leaked memo

The Environmental Protection Agency plans to offer buyouts and early retirement to 1,200 employees, according to two news organizations that received copies of an internal memo.
Federal News Radio and Government Executive reported Tuesday that the federal agency plans to submit the buyout proposal to the Office of Personnel Management and the Office of Management and Budget this month. Both agencies must approve the request.
The EPA employs more than 2,000 people in its Research Triangle Park campus, according to the agency. It is not yet clear how many employees in North Carolina would be offered buyouts or early retirement.
Government Executive reports the EPA is working with the agency employees’ labor union on how the staff reductions will work. The report explains that employees will have at least 30 days to take a buyout or early retirements and, once approved, they will have two weeks to leave.
Last month EPA’s acting chief financial officer David Bloom said the agency will set aside $12 million for buyouts and early retirements, according to the Washington Post.
The EPA began preparing employees for buyouts as early as April, according to a memo from Acting EPA Deputy Administrator Michael Flynn and published online by Federal News Radio.
The White House budget calls for about a 31-percent cut in funding from the EPA in the 2018 fiscal year, which would likely force the EPA to eliminate more than 3,200 of the agency’s 15,000 employees, according to Reuters.
