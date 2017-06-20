Metra adding service to Chicago for Sunday's Pride Parade

Suburban Chicago's commuter rail agency is adding trains to downtown for this year's Chicago Pride Parade.
Metra announced Tuesday extra trains will run Sunday on four lines: The BNSF from Aurora, Union Pacific North from Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Union Pacific Northwest from Harvard and Union Pacific West from Elburn. On all other lines there will be cars added to provide extra seating capacity.
The parade steps off at noon Sunday on the city's north side.
Metra Executive Director/CEO Don Orseno says service was added to the four most heavily traveled lines. He says it's "always a busy day in Chicago."
The parade route is accessible from all downtown Metra stations through the Chicago Transit Authority.
Metra says trains may not be able to accommodate bicycles due to crowds.
