June 20, 2017 10:51 PM

MSCI adds China-listed stocks to index in long awaited move

The Associated Press
HONG KONG

Global stock benchmark provider MSCI has made a long-awaited decision to add mainland China-listed shares to its widely followed stock indexes.

MSCI said Tuesday that it's including yuan-denominated "A-shares" of 222 large Chinese companies to its Emerging Markets index.

It said the stocks represent 0.7 percent of the index and they will be added in a two-step process in 2018.

MSCI's indexes are closely followed by fund managers and the move could draw more foreign investment to Chinese firms.

In previous index reviews, it has held off on adding Chinese shares because of worries about limited access to the country's markets.

To address those concerns, it's only adding shares available through cross-border trading links between Hong Kong and mainland Chinese exchanges.

