June 21, 2017 12:15 AM

Lawmakers expected to stay in Augusta for an extra week

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine lawmakers have reached the last official day of the session but are expected to stay for another week or so to hash out a budget deal.

Lawmakers will likely vote on the matter Wednesday.

Loose ends to tie up include Republican Gov. Paul LePage's $6.8 billion, two-year budget proposal.

The budget is due June 30 to avoid a government shutdown and negotiations have stalled over education funding.

There also are a number of bills that still need funding.

The Senate sent a bill to require coverage for telehealth medical services to the special appropriations table.

Lawmakers have, for now, tabled a two-year plan to provide $1.3 billion for roads and bridges.

Democratic Rep. Andrew McLean says lawmakers can't pass the highway fund budget until they know the budget's outcome.

