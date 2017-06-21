Business

June 21, 2017 12:24 AM

Rhode Island debates paid sick days for private workers

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A proposal to guarantee paid sick days for Rhode Island's private sector workers is moving forward in the state General Assembly as worker advocates seek a compromise with business groups.

The Senate Labor Committee is scheduled to consider a compromise measure Wednesday.

It's not known if the panel will move the bill on to a vote in the full Senate. A companion bill is pending in the state House of Representatives.

Lawmakers have been negotiating over a scaled-back proposal.

The original legislation would have required employers to provide workers up to seven paid sick days to care for their own health or a family member's health. That could be dropped to five days, matching what's offered in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Also being debated is an exemption for small business owners.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony

Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony 1:09

Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony
Sir Walter under contract to be sold 1:35

Sir Walter under contract to be sold
Purr Cup Cafe wants help to become Raleigh’s first cat cafe 0:40

Purr Cup Cafe wants help to become Raleigh’s first cat cafe

View More Video