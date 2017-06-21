US warship clash site known for congested nighttime traffic

In this June 17, 2017, photo, the damaged Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal cruises off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, after colliding with the USS Fitzgerald off Japan earlier in the day. Experts generally agree that the ACX Crystal, coming from behind, tried to pass the USS Fitzgerald on the right side. Extensive damage to the destroyer’s starboard side and that to the container on its port side suggest that, but it is too early to determine which side is responsible, they say. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo