June 21, 2017 6:37 AM

Croatian taxi drivers in protest against Uber

The Associated Press
ZAGREB, Croatia

Hundreds of Croatian taxi drivers have blocked one of the capital's main boulevards with their cars to protest against Uber services in the country.

They are demanding that the ride-hailing company's application be banned because they say it's been operating illegally in the country for two years.

Doris Kosta, the protesters' legal representative, said Wednesday that "no one can work illegally" in Croatia.

There are an estimated 5,000 Uber drivers in Croatia, offering cheaper prices than ordinary taxi services.

The company has recently introduced its UberBoat service on the Croatian Adriatic coast, offering trips from the resorts of Split, Dubrovnik and Hvar to nearby islands.

