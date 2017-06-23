China tightens online video controls, jolting investors

In this April 27, 2017 photo, staff members wait for visitors at a booth for Chinese microblogging website Sina Weibo at the Global Mobile Internet Conference

GMIC) in Beijing. Three popular Chinese internet services have been ordered Thursday, June 22, 2017, to stop streaming video after censors complained it contained improper comments about sensitive issues. The move prompted a sell-off in the U.S.-trade shares of Sina Corp. and its microblog service, Sina Weibo.