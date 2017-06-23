US Marshals Service searching for prisoner who escaped car

The U.S. Marshals Service says a woman is still at large after escaping from a police cruiser during a prisoner transport in New Hampshire.
Police say 35-year-old Tamara Ipock was being transported to a different jail when she escaped from her handcuffs at an intersection in Laconia. WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2s250WK ) she was wearing her orange prison jumpsuit when she ran away Thursday.
Belknap County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy David Perkins says they had K-9 units search the area, with no luck.
Ipock has pending charges for possession of narcotics. Perkins says her last known address was in Laconia, but she has not lived in the area for several years.
Authorities hope Ipock turns herself in soon, saying she is nonviolent and not an active threat to the public.
