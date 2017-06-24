Court says Iowa lottery rigging investigation took too long

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, former Multi-State Lottery Association security director Eddie Tipton leaves the Polk County Courthouse in Des Moines, Iowa, after his sentencing in a jackpot-fixing scandal. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Tipton implicated in a nationwide fixing scandal Friday, June 23, 2017, saying his trial in a rigged $16.5 million Iowa jackpot was tainted by a dawdling investigation. Charlie Neibergall File AP Photo