Henderson plant destroyed by fire will not be rebuilt

The owners of a janitorial supply manufacturing plant that was destroyed by fire late last month have decided to sell the company’s product line to a competitor based in Rhode Island that plans to make them elsewhere.
It’s not clear how many workers at ETC of Henderson will lose their jobs. About 75 employees were safely evacuated when the company’s plant burned on Memorial Day, but owner Pete Demetriades declined to say how many people worked at the plant.
For almost 40 years, ETC manufactured its janitorial supplies in Henderson and shipped them to customers across the U.S. and around the world. The company’s factory was destroyed by fire in 2003, when it employed 50 people. The employees were kept on payroll until the factory was rebuilt.
This time the company is not rebuilding. Demetriades decided instead to sell the intellectual property rights to ACS Industries in Lincoln, R.I.
“Due to the long lead times necessary to replace the equipment, the management determined that it was not feasible to rebuild in time to save its customers,” Demetriades said in a statement.
For now, ETC still has all of its employees on payroll, including hourly workers. The sales, financial and customer service employees are still working to fulfill orders.
“We were a manufacturing company, who is not manufacturing,” Demetriades said. “That means our employees will have to go elsewhere. They have plenty of jobs for hardworking people in this area.”
ACS is known for making automotive parts, but it also makes products for the food service and janitorial industries. The company has factories in Mexico and China and will soon open one in Romania. ETC was one of its competitors.
ETC will continue to take orders and maintain its customer service, Demetriades said, but it will not manufacture the products. ACS acquired all of the trademarks, patents and other information from ETC.
Steven Buckler, president and co-owner of ACS, said ETC products will have the same brand and will be made exactly how they were in Henderson.
“We’re going to make them exactly how ETC has made them because that’s the beauty of ETC,” Buckler said. “[Demetriades] has these great products, the highest quality in the industry. We’re working really hard to ramp up our existing production to take care of his customers.”
The ETC products are being made by ACS’s plant in Mexico and by a U.S. manufacturer. Buckler declined to name the U.S. manufacturer.
It’s possible ACS will build a factory in the U.S. to make ETC products, but for now the company is focused on making and shipping existing orders, Buckler said. He is also considering opening a sales office in Henderson, he said.
Eddie Ellington, mayor of Henderson, said the town’s economy is driven by locally-owned businesses like ETC and that the majority of the workers in the factory are residents of Henderson and surrounding areas.
“We feel for the employees of ETC and what they do for our city,” Ellington said.
He praised the Demetriades family. “The City of Henderson and I would like to thank ETC and the Demetriades family for their longstanding presence and contribution to our community, and for letting us be a part of their lives throughout the years.” he said.
On Tuesday, N.C. Works, a program offered by the N.C. Department of Commerce that helps people find jobs, and Vance-Granville Community College led a workshop in the town’s Perry Memorial Library for displaced workers. N.C. Works’ rapid-response program intervenes to help workers facing layoffs, closures or the effects of natural disasters find jobs.
The Department of Commerce set up job fair for the displaced workers on Thursday at the unemployment career center in Oxford to connect them with six employers in Vance and Granville counties. About 33 workers attended the job fair.
The cause of ETC fire was ruled an accident, following a joint investigation by the Henderson Fire Department, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It started when sparks from an electrical connection caught a roll of buffing pad material and spread to another part of the factory, according to Henderson Fire Chief Steve Cordell.
Buckler said he understood the hardship of suddenly losing a factory and its employees. In 2003, his factory in Rhode Island burned down. The company survived the setback in part because it had expanded its manufacturing to Mexico.
Camila Molina: 919-829-4638
