3 former school employees accused of fake painting invoices

Indictments say three former Mississippi school employees faked painting invoices in spring 2011 to allow a former superintendent to repay a personal debt to a principal.
State Auditor Stacey Pickering says former Wayne County Superintendent Robert Dean of Waynesboro, former Buckatunna School Principal Ronnie Crane of Buckatunna and former custodian William "Freddie" Mills of Waynesboro all turned themselves in to the Wayne County sheriff on Friday. Dean is currently a school board member.
The Wayne County News reports Dean posted $5,000 bail, while Crane and Mills posted $2,500 bail.
Indictments provided by Pickering's office say Dean is charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit embezzlement in an amount worth $4,125. Crane and Mills are indicted for conspiracy to commit embezzlement.
The auditor says Dean told people to make and pay invoices for painting that was never done to repay his debt to Crane. The indictments say Crane and Mills agreed to the scheme.
Pickering demands Dean repay $12,359 to cover the loss, interest and cost of recovery. Such demand letters can lead to civil penalties.
The auditor doesn't say whether the men have attorneys to speak on their behalf. A phone call to a number listed for Crane went unanswered Friday.
Dean, Crane, and Mills are scheduled to appear in Wayne County Circuit Court on Aug. 7.
