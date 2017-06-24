Business

June 24, 2017 11:08 AM

Electrolux boosts expansion of Tennessee plant to $45M

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn.

Electrolux is investing an additional $20 million in a plant in Tennessee, bringing the total amount the Swedish appliance maker is spending at the facility to $45 million.

Spokeswoman Eloise Hale tells The Tennessean that the project aims to simplify operations and expand available space at the Springfield plant that is one of the company's largest. Construction is scheduled to be completed by 2019.

Robertson County Mayor Howard Bradley says the investment shows the company's commitment to the plant. He says Electrolux "wouldn't be doing this if they didn't plan to stay here for a long time."

Electrolux has another Tennessee plant in Memphis.

