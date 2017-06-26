Business

June 26, 2017 12:12 AM

Historic New York covered bridge rebuilt

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

A historic covered bridge near New York's Catskill Mountains has received a $2.6 million makeover.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the completion of the repairs and improvements to the Beaverkill bridge last week.

The bridge was built in 1865 and is located within Beaverkill Campground in Sullivan County. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The work involved replacing the bridge's wooden decking, siding and roofing and the replacement of some floor beams and supports. Bridge abutments were rebuilt, with original stone reused on one abutment to preserve the bridge's historic look.

Cuomo calls the bridge a "treasure," saying its facelift will attract more visitors to the site and nearby recreation opportunities.

Cuomo's office says the state once had more than 250 covered bridges but only 31 survive.

