Coal on the rise in China, US, India after major 2016 drop

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, file photo, Indian women use bare hands to pick reusable pieces from heaps of used coal discarded by a carbon factory in Gauhati, India. The world’s biggest coal users - China, the United States and India - have boosted coal mining in 2017, in an abrupt departure from last year’s record global decline for the heavily polluting fuel and a setback to efforts to rein in climate change emissions. Anupam Nath, File AP Photo