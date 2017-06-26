Mongolia's presidential election tightens, runoff likely

Speaker of Parliament and Mongolian People's Party presidential candidate Miyegombo Enkhbold, left, casts his vote at a polling station at a school in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Monday, June 26, 2017. Mongolians are voting for a new president on Monday in a race pitting a horse salesman against a former judo star and a nationalist wanting to get more from the vast landlocked country's mineral wealth. Chadraabal Baramsai AP Photo