Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Democratic Unionist Party DUP) leader Arlene Foster, right, outside 10 Downing Street in London, Monday June 26, 2017. The leader of a Northern Ireland-based party is in London to finalize an agreement with Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative-led government.

Business

June 26, 2017 6:26 AM

The Latest: UK Conservatives, N Ireland party strike deal

The Associated Press
LONDON

The Latest on British politics (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

A Northern Ireland-based party has struck a deal with British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives to support the prime minister in a crucial vote on the government's legislative package later this week.

May had urged the Democratic Unionist Party to try to shore up her government after a disastrous election in which she lost her majority in the House of Commons.

With the support of the 10 DUP lawmakers, May would have a majority if all her lawmakers support her.

___

10:10 a.m.

The leader of a Northern Ireland-based party is in London to finalize an agreement with Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative-led government to support it in a crucial vote on the government's legislative package later this week.

May has been in talks with the Democratic Unionist Party to try to shore up her government after a disastrous election in which she lost her majority in the House of Commons. With the support of the 10 DUP lawmakers, May would have a majority.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said Monday that the terms of a deal will be "totally transparent."

Foster told Sky News that "we will be able to finalize the agreement between ourselves and the Conservative Party. As the prime minister herself has said, the deal will be public."

