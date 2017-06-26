Martin Marietta Materials expanding in Southeast with $1.6B acquisition

Construction materials company Martin Marietta Materials is bolstering its presence in the Southeast by acquiring a privately held producer of crushed stone, gravel and concrete blocks for $1.625 billion in cash.
Raleigh-based Martin Marietta announced Monday that it has agreed to acquire Bluegrass Materials, which is headquartered in Florida and operates nearly two dozen sites in five states: Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland, Kentucky and Tennessee. Bluegrass is a wholly owned subsidiary of Panadero Aggregates Holdings, a company formed in 2010 by a group that includes private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg.
The announcement billed Bluegrass as the nation’s “largest privately held, pure-play aggregates company.” It’s the leading producer of aggregates – crushed stone and gravel – in Maryland and eastern Kentucky.
Martin Marietta said the deal will provide it with a “strategic new growth platform” to serve the region that includes the Maryland cities of Baltimore, Frederick and Hagerstown, as well as that state’s eastern shore and Delaware.
The announcement didn’t specify Bluegrass’s annual revenue or how many employees it has, but Martin Marietta said “the purchase price represents a multiple that is in-line with recently completed aggregates transactions.” In addition, Martin Marietta said that Bluegrass’s EBITDA margins – earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization – are consistent with the margins it enjoys in its Southeast and Mid-Atlantic divisions.
Martin Marietta also said it expects to realize $15 million in annual cost savings and that the deal will be accretive – that is, a plus – to earnings per share and cash flow in the first full year.
“Through its significant operational investments Bluegrass has achieved leading positions in some of the nation’s highest growth markets while maintaining an impressive cost profile,” Martin Marietta CEO Ward Nye said in a prepared statement.
The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Martin Marietta shares were trading at $231.50, up $3.23, Monday morning.
The CEI of Bluegrass, Ted Baker II, said that the company “ran a thorough, competitive process” leading up the the sales agreement.
Martin Marietta, which has operations in 26 states and Canada, produces rock, gravel, cement and other materials used to build roads, houses and commercial buildings. It employs about 8,000 workers, including about 1,000 in North Carolina.
