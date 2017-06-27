Campaign aims to give NC farmworkers water when they need it

During the summer months, North Carolina farmworkers often work under extreme heat and drink little water, in part because it’s not close by.
To fix that, the Episcopal Farmworker Ministry based in Dunn is raising money to make personal water carriers to donate to farmworkers in the state.
The ministry hopes to raise $25,000 to make and distribute 3,000 water carriers. The campaign, “Water in the Fields,” had raised $6,950 as of Tuesday morning on the crowdfunding website Indiegogo. The ministry plans to give the water carriers to farmworkers in Sampson, Harnett and Johnson counties.
Juan Carabaña, program director for the Episcopal Farmworker Ministry, said it will distribute as many water carriers as possible even if the goal of 3,000 is not met.
“This campaign is to prevent people from dying in the fields, to provide access to water and information about how to take care of yourself,” Carabaña said.
The carrier is a small canvas pouch meant to hold a bottle. The interior is lined with felt to keep the liquid cool, and the exterior of the pouch has two loops so it can be attached to a belt or a strap. It was designed by the Lyf Company, a consumer brand created by Raleigh-based Designbox, with an assist from design students at N.C. State University.
The water carriers will be delivered with an electrolyte drink and information about how to prevent heat-related illnesses while in the field.
Heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat stress can be fatal.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends workers drink water every 15 minutes to prevent heat-related illnesses. With water stations along the sides of the fields, it can take workers as long as 1 1/2 hours to reach one as they work their way down the rows, Carabaña said.
The farmworker ministry noticed the problem two years ago after talking to farmworkers about the lack of access to water.
“For many reasons, the farmworker will not abandon his work,” Carabaña said. “The main reason is money. Another reason is that many of them are men – if they feel dizzy they’ll continue to work. They’ll say, ‘Even though I feel bad I have to keep working.’ ”
How to help
To donate to “Water in the Fields” or learn information about the campaign, visit the Indiegogo page at nando.com/waterinfields.
