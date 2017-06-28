Business

June 28, 2017 12:17 AM

China navy launches latest generation destroyer

The Associated Press
BEIJING

China's increasingly powerful navy has launched its most advanced domestically-produced destroyer at a time of rising competition with other naval powers such as the United States, Japan and India.

The official Xinhua News Agency says the first 10,000-ton Type 055 entered the water at Shanghai's Jiangnan Shipyard on Wednesday morning.

It says the ship is equipped with the latest air, missile, ship and submarine defense systems. China is believed to be planning a total of four of the ships.

The Type 055 is significantly larger than China's other modern destroyer, the Type 052, representing the rising sophistication of China's defense industries. Once heavily dependent on foreign technology, China in April launched its first aircraft carrier built entirely on its own and based on an earlier Ukrainian model.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony

Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony 1:09

Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony
Sir Walter under contract to be sold 1:35

Sir Walter under contract to be sold
Purr Cup Cafe wants help to become Raleigh’s first cat cafe 0:40

Purr Cup Cafe wants help to become Raleigh’s first cat cafe

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos