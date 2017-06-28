Business

June 28, 2017 3:05 AM

Delaware budget committee meets as negotiations bog down

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

Legislative budget writers are scheduled to resume their work as negotiations between Republican and Democratic leaders over a spending plan for the fast-approaching fiscal year have stalled.

The General Assembly's Joint Finance Committee was set to convene Wednesday, after a scheduled meeting on Tuesday failed to materialize.

Lawmakers are facing a gap of more than $350 million between estimated revenue and proposed spending for the fiscal year starting Saturday, according to Democratic Gov. John Carney's administration.

But budget talks between Republican and Democratic legislative leaders have bogged down amid disagreements over Democratic proposals to increase taxes on Delawareans and Republican demands that the state rein in spending.

Republicans say they are drafting a continuing resolution to keep government operating in the event a budget agreement is not reached by Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony

Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony 1:09

Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony
Sir Walter under contract to be sold 1:35

Sir Walter under contract to be sold
Purr Cup Cafe wants help to become Raleigh’s first cat cafe 0:40

Purr Cup Cafe wants help to become Raleigh’s first cat cafe

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos