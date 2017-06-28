Business

June 28, 2017 6:25 AM

Man hit and killed by train in Florida

The Associated Press
LAKE WORTH, Fla.

Officials say a man has been fatally struck by a train in Florida.

News outlets report that Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says the person died Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a train south of Lake Worth. Tri-Rail said on Twitter that police activity delayed traffic on the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach commuter line.

Tri-Rail spokeswoman Bonnie Arnold says the man was hit by a southbound train shortly before 5 p.m. and that it didn't happen at a crossing. None of the train's 90 passengers was injured.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Twitter that investigators had been working at the location.

