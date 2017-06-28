AP Source: Rockets to acquire Chris Paul from Clippers

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2015, file photo, Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul reacts after dunking the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, in Washington. The Houston Rockets have reached an agreement to trade for Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul according to a person familiar with the deal. The league source spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, on the condition of anonymity because the team hasn't finalized the trade. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo