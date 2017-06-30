Illinois budget passes test run, but deadline will be missed

FILE - In this June 27, 2017, file photo, Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, answers questions before attending a meeting of the four legislative leaders at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Illinois is hours away from entering its third fiscal year without a state budget, territory that could mean some universities won't be able to offer federal financial aid, road construction and Powerball ticket sales will halt and the state's credit rating will be downgraded to "junk." The State Journal-Register via AP Ted Schurter