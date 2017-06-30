You can buy a bag of chips and feed the hungry at N.C. State grad’s new store

They’re calling him a “chip” off the old block. Raised by parents who run their own snack food business, North Carolina State University graduate Josh Monahan, 21, celebrated the opening of the first retail location for his brand Carolina Kettle potato chips on Thursday night.
His chips come in flavors from “Down East Carolina BBQ” to “Southern Twang Salt and Vinegar” and are available at the store at 5205 Hillsborough St. in Raleigh near the state fairgrounds. Stores like Harris Teeter and Lowe’s Foods also carry his products. Prices vary from store to store, but a 5-ounce bag costs about $3.
Carolina Kettle isn’t just known for turning North Carolina potatoes into the chips that Monahan started selling in April 2016. Monahan donates five cents per 2-ounce bag and 10 cents per 5-ounce bag to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
“I knew there was a food insecurity problem in North Carolina,” he said. That’s why he named his company 1 in 6 Snacks – one in six Americans don’t know where their next meal will come from, according to one statistic.
So far, Carolina Kettle has given about $4,000 to the food bank, Monahan said. That provides about 20,000 meals, said food bank spokeswoman Jessica Whichard. Their partnership with Carolina Kettle is unique because the company donates both cash and bags of chips nearing their “best by” dates, she said.
Monahan’s parents, John and Carol Monahan, run The Peanut Roaster in Henderson, about an hour north of Raleigh.
“When he was little, he would pack the cans in boxes, count the bags and stock the shelves,” Carol Monahan said. “He’s been in an agriculture family the whole time, so I wasn’t surprised by the chips.”
As a junior studying agribusiness management at N.C. State, Monahan decided he wanted to start a business of his own. The 2017 graduate plans on adding snacks other than chips, but potato chips seemed like a good start since he likes them so much.
Monahan and his sister Jacey, 20, perfected the six Carolina Kettle flavors in their own kitchen. She helps out on the retail and marketing side of the business, he said. The chips are made in Pennsylvania, but he hopes to be making them in North Carolina by next year.
Glenda Bastress of Raleigh attended Thursday night’s grand opening. She works in marketing for construction firm Brasfield & Gorrie, and after reading about Carolina Kettle, Bastress purchased Monahan’s chips in April.
She gave them as welcome gifts to people coming from out-of-state to work with Brasfield & Gorrie’s Raleigh branch, but soon found it was a snack she wanted around the house for herself too. Bastress recommends the flavor “Cozumel Jalapeno Queso.”
“He’s giving back to the community and giving back to the food banks,” she said. “For a young professional coming out of college, the fact that he really cares about his community and puts them first is kind of amazing.”
