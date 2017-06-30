Business

June 30, 2017 9:20 PM

Alaska governor signs budget, makes no vetoes

The Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has signed a state operating budget into law, making no vetoes.

Savings are used to fill a $2.5-billion deficit, which Walker's office says will leave $2 billion in the constitutional budget reserve account.

Walker wanted to avoid a continued draw-down of savings. But lawmakers, during an extended regular session and a special session, could not agree on the best long-term approach to address the deficit.

They toyed with setting up a system for structured draws from the earnings of Alaska's oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund. But that stalled amid disagreement over what else might need to be done as part of a fiscal plan.

Legislators, motivated by the threat of a government shutdown, passed the operating budget last week. The new fiscal year starts Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Protest mural takes form in downtown Raleigh

Protest mural takes form in downtown Raleigh 2:19

Protest mural takes form in downtown Raleigh
Raleigh taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft 1:21

Raleigh taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft
Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony 1:09

Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos