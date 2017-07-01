Tax bill fails as budget impasse in Delaware continues

House lawmakers have failed to approve a bill raising income taxes on Delawareans as Democrats and Republicans worked late into the night to try to piece together a budget for the fiscal year that started Saturday.
The bill, which raised the tax rate from 6.6 percent to 6.8 percent on people making more than $60,000 and created a new tax bracket of 7.1 percent for income over $150,000, failed to gain the necessary majority, with all Republicans and one Democrat voting against it.
Democrats had hoped to use the additional money to fund a grants package for volunteer fire companies, nonprofit organizations and community groups, and to fill in about $22 million in cuts to local school districts that were approved earlier this week by the Democrat-led budget committee.
