July 01, 2017 1:58 AM

Tax bill fails as budget impasse in Delaware continues

By RANDALL CHASE Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

House lawmakers have failed to approve a bill raising income taxes on Delawareans as Democrats and Republicans worked late into the night to try to piece together a budget for the fiscal year that started Saturday.

The bill, which raised the tax rate from 6.6 percent to 6.8 percent on people making more than $60,000 and created a new tax bracket of 7.1 percent for income over $150,000, failed to gain the necessary majority, with all Republicans and one Democrat voting against it.

Democrats had hoped to use the additional money to fund a grants package for volunteer fire companies, nonprofit organizations and community groups, and to fill in about $22 million in cuts to local school districts that were approved earlier this week by the Democrat-led budget committee.

