Business

July 01, 2017 6:37 AM

Washington lawmakers continue overtime

The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash.

Washington lawmakers will continue their overtime work after efforts to reach agreement on a capital budget ended in in acrimony in the Senate overnight.

After passing a two-year state operating budget before midnight Friday that prevented a partial government shutdown, the Legislature continued its work into the early hours of Saturday in an effort to reach a deal on the two-year construction budget. But a dispute over a measure addressing a court ruling related to water rights tied to that budget melted down and led to the Senate adjourning just before 3 a.m.

Both chambers passed a continuing resolution to continue current projects and to ensure employees whose salaries are tied to the capital budget aren't temporarily laid off. The Democratic-controlled House, seemingly in a message to the Republican-led Senate, then passed the full $4.2 billion capital budget on a strong bipartisan 92-1 vote, sending it to other chamber.

Both chambers are adjourned until Monday morning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Protest mural takes form in downtown Raleigh

Protest mural takes form in downtown Raleigh 2:19

Protest mural takes form in downtown Raleigh
Raleigh taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft 1:21

Raleigh taxi drivers losing business to Uber and Lyft
Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony 1:09

Novo Nordisk holds a topping out ceremony

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos